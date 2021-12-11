OBION COUNTY, TENN – Three people died overnight after two separate tornadoes in Obion and Lake counties, Danny Jowers, the Obion County Emergency Management director told WMC Action News 5.
Jowers said one person died in Obion County and two others in Lake County. According to Action News 5, multiple severe injuries are also being reported after a mobile home park was hit in the Samburg area and at the resort at Cypress Point.
Emergency Management is expected to know more information when the sun comes up.