WALTON, Ky. (AP) — Three people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing in northern Kentucky, officials said.
Deputies responding to an apartment in Walton on Sunday evening arrived to find two adults and two children with multiple stab wounds, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene and one was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the statement said.
The stabbing was isolated to the residence and deputies are not seeking suspects, authorities said.
No further information was immediately released.