UPDATE (6/27/22 @ 5:33 p.m.) — Three people were killed and others were injured when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri on Monday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's not yet clear clear how many people were hurt beyond the three people who died. At least eight medical helicopters were responding from around the state, Matt Daugherty, Lifeflight Eagle director of business development, told The Kansas City Star. Daugherty said he knew there were a number of injuries and some people were in critical condition.
The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 12:42 p.m. CT, Amtrak said. The Highway Patrol said seven cars derailed.
MISSOURI — An Amtrak train derailed Monday afternoon after striking a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri, officials said.
There were reports of injuries aboard Train 4 after “several cars derailed,” according to a statement from Amtrak. The train was carrying 243 passengers and 12 crew members while traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.
The crash occurred about 12:45 p.m., Amtrak said. Mendon is about 115 miles northeast of Kansas City.
The MSHP & numerous other agencies have responded to an injury traffic crash involving a train & a dump truck southwest of Mendon, MO in Chariton County. Approximately 8 train cars have derailed. Local & surrounding agencies are on scene providing mutual aid assistance. https://t.co/QQc2RdXZNG— MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) June 27, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that approximately eight trains had derailed, with multiple agencies on scene providing aid. Amtrak said two locomotives also derailed.
Social media posted from scene showed train cars completely off the tracks and lying on their side, with passengers crawling out of side windows to escape the wreckage.
Amtrak is aware of the incident with Train 4 and is working with local authorities.Please continue to check back for updates.We're currently experiencing longer than usual hold times, but if you need immediate assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL https://t.co/YUBDqL7Zn2— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) June 27, 2022
Gov. Mike Parson tweeted that the Missouri Department of Public Safety, the highway patrol and other personnel were responding.
We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. @MoPublicSafety, @MSHP troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 27, 2022
“We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon ... We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted,” Parson said.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Parson called the crash "a bad scene."
"It's a terrible situation. I do know that several cars have been derailed. We do believe there could be some fatalities," he said.
"It's very unfortunate anytime you have a derailment of a train and multiple cars — it’s not a good day."
Monday’s derailment marks the second consecutive day an Amtrak train was involved in a serious crash.
Three people were killed and two others injured after an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle obstructing rail tracks near Brentwood, California, on Sunday, officials said.