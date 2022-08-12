According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will begin working on three different milling and paving projects next week in Marshall County, starting on August 15th. They hope to complete the projects by September 15.
KY 58/ Mayfield Highway
The KYTC says milling and paving will start at the Marshall-Graves County line at mile point 0.0 and move 2.15 miles eastward to the KY 402 intersection at Brewers. The cabinet says drivers can avoid delays by self-detouring via I-69.
U.S. 641 Benton-Hardin Road
Crews will start at the KY 402 R-Cut intersection at mile point 1.224, moving 1.777 miles northward to the 3-mile marker near the Union Hill Road intersection.
U.S. 641 Spur/Benton-Hardin Road
The cabinet says crews will start at mile point 0.0 at the U.S. 641 intersection and move northward a distance of 1.32 miles, ending near Hite Road.
The KYTC encourages drivers to stay alert in work zones and be ready for possible delays during the movement and placement of equipment.