FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL - Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin and Williamson counties.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says a male in his 30's from Franklin County likely acquired the virus from community spread. He is in isolation at home and doing well.
Two women in Williamson County also tested positive. One is in her 40's, the other is in her 30's. The health department says they also likely acquired the virus from community spread. They are both at home in isolation.
There have been 19 confirmed positive cases in Williamson County and eight in Franklin County. Nine people have recovered in Williamson County, four have recovered in Franklin County.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 2,049 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 98 additional deaths.