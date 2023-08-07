(CNN) — A tour bus crash in Pennsylvania killed at least three people and left numerous others injured, state police said.
The disaster happened around 11:49 p.m. Sunday in the Lower Paxton Township area of Dauphin County – about 10 miles east of Harrisburg.
A 2005 Van Hool passenger motor coach – described by police as a tour bus – “was traveling south on Interstate 81 within the right lane, negotiating a right curve,” a crash report from Pennsylvania State Police said.
At the same time, a 2016 Honda CRV “was stopped in southbound traffic within the right lane of Interstate 81,” state police said.
The bus “exited the north side of the roadway entering the soft grassy roadside,” police said. It then “struck an embankment and overturned onto its right side. The right roof area struck the rear end of” the Honda.
The bus, carrying about 45 to 50 passengers, “flipped on its side and came to final rest on the right berm,” state police said in a statement to CNN.
Three people from the tour bus were declared dead at the scene, the crash report said. Other passengers on the bus were taken to local hospitals “for injuries ranging from minor to severe.”
The occupants of the Honda CRV were taken to Hershey Medical Center “with suspected moderate injuries,” state police said.
The identities of the three people killed have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
It was not immediately clear what caused the tour bus to veer off the road.
Authorities have not released details about the group on the tour bus.