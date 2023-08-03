MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Plaza apartments Thursday morning.
According to a social media release from the Mayfield Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. There are 3 gunshot victims who have all been moved to local hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.
The release says they are investigating a person of interest, and there is no active threat to the public.
