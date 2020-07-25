LOUISVILLE - Louisville Metro Police say three people have been taken to the hospital after being struck by gunfire at the NFAC demonstration at Baxter Square Park on Saturday.
LMPD interim chief, Rob Schroeder, said in a statement, that three people had been hit by gunfire after a gun discharged during the NFAC demonstration.
Video of the incident has been released by police. It can be viewed below.
EMS arrived soon after and three victims were transported to University Hospital with non-serious injuries.
Police confirmed the three shot were members of the NFAC and that there are no suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.