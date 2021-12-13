CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – The Cape Girardeau Police Department are investigating a shooting in which three people were injured.
On Saturday, at 11:58 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the area of North Frederick and Olive Street for reports of multiple gun shots being heard in the area.
Officers arrived at the scene, and located multiple shell casings at the intersection while canvassing the area.
During the investigation, Cape Girardeau police determined three victims had been shot while they were inside their vehicle at the same intersection.
All three victims were transported to a local hospital for gunshot wounds.
Cape Girardeau police identified the victims as; one 28-year-old victim from Cape Girardeau who is in stable condition at a local hospital, one juvenile from Cape Girardeau who is in stable condition after being transported to a St Louis hospital, and one 19-year-old from Cape Girardeau who is currently in critical condition.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad have been activated and are leading the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding Saturday night's incident should contact the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad or the Cape Girardeau Police Department.