HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky high school principal and two other employees received written reprimands for a homecoming event that included male students giving lap dances to staff and girls dressing like Hooters waitresses, according to a published report.
The Lexington Herald Leader reports it received a copy of the reprimands signed by Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs though Kentucky’s Open Records Act.
Hazard High School Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini, who is also the Mayor of Hazard, and two others were reprimanded for unprofessional conduct on Oct. 27, the day after the event, according to the records.
The reprimands said all three exhibited “poor professional judgment in that you allowed a student led skit to reach an inappropriate level.” All three were required to attend training approved by the school district, according to the reprimands.
Mobelini has not responded to requests from the newspaper for comment.