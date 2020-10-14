MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says three men were arrested Wednesday in connection to an attempted armed robbery at a Benton business.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says a victim at the business provided deputies with descriptions of two suspects and the vehicle they left in. A detective found that vehicle, the sheriff's office says, and followed it as it sped away from the area. The suspects' vehicle drove through the yard of a home before it was intercepted by a detective in another sheriff's department vehicle.
The suspects came to a dead end street, then pulled the car into a yard there. Three men got out of the car, and the sheriff's office claims they tried to run away from deputies. All three suspects were arrested, with help from law enforcement officers from other agencies, the sheriff's office says, including the Benton Police Department, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit, Kentucky State Police and the Marshall County District 2 Constable.
Deputies say they recovered multiple guns in their investigation, as well as methamphetamine and marijuana. All three men — Evan Harrison, Devin Brown and Dalton Brown, all of Mayfield — were arrested and jailed in the Marshall County Detention Center.
Harrison was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, second-degree fleeing or evading police and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin Brown was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
Dalton Brown was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree fleeing or evading police.