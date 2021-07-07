PADUCAH — Three teenagers face first-degree robbery charges after Paducah police say they stole hundreds of dollars' worth of fireworks from a stand on Lone Oak Road.
Monday evening, police were called to the fireworks stand set up in the parking lot of the former Kmart on Lone Oak Road. An employee told officers three males wearing masks entered the stand's tent and took boxes of fireworks valued at around $700. The employee claimed one of the thieves knocked him to the ground, resulting in a cut on his forehead.
The fireworks thieves ran to a black Volvo parked at a nearby convenience store, and left the area.
Monday night, the police department says an officer spotted a black Volvo driving on North 10th Street and conducted a traffic stop. The police department says one of the car's headlights was out.
Inside the car, the police department says the officer saw a large number of fireworks and three masks.
The police department claims the teen who was driving the car, 19-year-old Ke’Shawn Mykel Lamont Scott, admitted to the theft and said two other teens in the car with him were involved as well. Scott was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, and he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The two other teens — whose names have not been released because they are 16 and 17 years old — were cited on first-degree burglary charges and released to their parents or guardians.