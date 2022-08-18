Nashville, TN — A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after Monday's tragic house-explosion in Wyatt, Missouri.
According to a release from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since the day of the explosion. She reportedly died Thursday around noon.
The toddler's father, 23-year-old Corey Coleman, died on Monday from injuries he sustained in the explosion. The Sheriff's Office reports the child's mother and a 6-month old sibling are both still in critical condition, fighting for their lives.
In a quote from the release, Sheriff Britton Ferrell expressed his sadness over the event, saying: