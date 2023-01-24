BOWLING GREEN, KY — The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice says three youth offenders "orchestrated" an attack on staff at Warren Juvenile Detention Center Monday evening, injuring one staff member.
According to a Tuesday release, the incident occured when staff entered the "living unit" of the facility, ordering the youth to return to their rooms for the evening.
The release explains this is nightly protocol, beginning around 9 p.m.
Three of the youths did not cooperate, the release says, instead attacking the staff by kicking and punching them in the head, face, and neck.
The DJJ says remaining staff on duty restrained the youth and "secured them in their room," without injury to them.
According to the release, the youth involved in the incident were in detention on charges of murder and first-degree robbery.
One staff member reportedly received a medical evaluation for "non-life-threatening" injuries.
The DJJ says the incident was handled internally.