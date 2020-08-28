Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS AROUND 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALL OF WESTERN KENTUCKY. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BOATERS ON LAKE BARKLEY AND KENTUCKY LAKE WILL ENCOUNTER INCREASINGLY ROUGH CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND WESTERN KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, HARDIN, MASSAC AND POPE. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CHRISTIAN, CRITTENDEN, GRAVES, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, MUHLENBERG, TODD, TRIGG AND WEBSTER. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM LAURA WILL PRODUCE BANDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS OVER MUCH OF WESTERN KENTUCKY AND EXTREME SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL RATES IN EXCESS OF AN INCH PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE. * SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND ROADWAYS MAY QUICKLY BECOME INUNDATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&