LYON COUNTY, KY — A man was arrested Friday after investigators claim he made multiple threatening statements regarding Lyon County Middle School.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the man made the threats while he was at work in Murray, Kentucky. The threats were investigated by sheriff's deputies, state troopers and ATF personnel. The man — identified as 30-year-old Steven M. Jester — is accused of threatening to bring a gun to Lyon County Middle School, shoot a student and then "shoot up the school," the sheriff's office says.
While authorities were collecting evidence in Calloway County, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says investigators found the man at a home in Eddyville, just a few blocks away from the campus of Lyon County Schools.
Lyon County deputies and Eddyville police officers made contact with Jester at the Eddyville home, where the sheriff's department says investigators found and seized several firearms, firearms components and multiple types of ammunition.
After he was interviewed by investigators, the sheriff's office says Jester was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation. The sheriff's office says Jester was cleared and released from the facility early Friday morning.
Deputies arrested Jester at 5:51 p.m. Friday on Magnolia Street in Eddyville. During the arrest, Jester was served with a Calloway County warrant charging him with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening.
Jester was jailed in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
The sheriff's office says deputies from Lyon County and Calloway County are continuing to investigate the threats.
Other agencies the sheriff's office says aided in the investigation include the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force, the 42nd Judicial Circuit Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the 56th Judicial Circuit Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Lyon County School District.