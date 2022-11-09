MADISONVILLE, KY — A 30-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, police say, and they're looking for the vehicle that struck him.
According to a release from the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 400 block of Tippett Road around 12:49 a.m. on Wednesday to investigate a report of person lying in the road.
Deputies say when they arrived, they found 30-year-old Zachary Higgins, who was already dead.
Deputies say they were able to determine this was a hit-and-run case because of Higgins' injuries and other evidence found at the scene.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information to contact the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office at (270) 821-5661.