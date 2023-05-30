Police lights

MAYFIELD, KY — Deputies have released additional information about one of the two fatal recreational off-road vehicle accidents that occured in Marshall County on Monday. 

According to a Wednesday release, 30-year-old Luis Benitez of Mayfield attempted to climb an embankment in Soldier Creek in Marshall County, causing the ATV he was driving to possibly overturn. 

Deputies say responders attempted life-saving efforts when they arrived on-scene, but Benitez was killed. 

They say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident. 

