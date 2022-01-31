MAYFIELD, KY — Hope can fit into something as small as a backpack. Kids in Mayfield learned that Monday when they recieved new backpacks from a nonprofit group.
Save the Children — a global humanitarian organization — handed out more than 300 book bags to first-graders and second-graders at Mayfield Independent Elementary School on Monday.
The bags contained books kids can read with their families about how to deal with trauma, along with a special blanket.
"We are all definitely going through this together. This is obviously something that none of us have been through before, and the students are actually helping us just as much we're helping them through this process," said Kelly Stinson with Mayfield Independent Schools.
Save the Children has been operating in Kentucky since 1932.
State Rep. Richard Heath was at the school alongside the organization Monday as the backpacks were given to the students.