Starting on Thursday, Illinoisans who need help with their energy bills can apply for assistance through the Help Illinois Families Program. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says $300 million in energy assistance funding is available, thanks to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
"Every Illinoisan deserves access to reliable energy — regardless of their economic status," Pritzker said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "Thanks to LIHEAP, we are making natural gas, propane, and electricity assistance accessible for our state’s families that are feeling the squeeze from rising costs of living. My administration has always been—and will always be—committed to making sure that every resident has access to the services they need to keep the lights on."
Qualifying families who can provide required documentation can get help with their natural gas, propane and electricity bills. "Families who earn up to two-times the federal poverty level qualify for help, which means a family of four making around $55,000 a year or less is eligible," Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Sylvia I. Garcia said in a statement. "I encourage all Illinois families in need of assistance to visit our website or call our hotline to learn more and apply."
One-time payments from LIHEAP will go directly to energy service providers on behalf of families approved to receive assistance. Pritzker's office says last year Illinois families received an average of $1,330 in assistance per household, and last year's funding helped a total of 302,000 households. In a news release, the governor's office says families who qualify and provided the required documentation will receive support until all the funding is spent.
This chart provided by the governor's office shows eligible income thresholds:
Family Size (Household)
30-Day Gross Income
1
$2,265
2
$3,052
3
$3,838
4
$4,625
5
$5,412
6
$6,198
To apply starting Sept. 1, 2022, visit helpillinoisfamilies.com or visit the nearest local agency. Click here for a list of those local agencies. Assistance is also available in 30 languages by calling 1-833-711-0374.
Other assistance for eligible low-income families in Illinois includes crisis/reconnection assistance for families in heating-related emergency situations, furnace assistance, the Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.
For more information about assistance available through the Help Illinois Families Program, click here.