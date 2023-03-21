$31 million is now available to assist farmers and ranchers in reaching new and better markets, according to a statement released by the United States Department of Agriculture.
The USDA says the grants help agricultural producers create new products, strike up new marketing opportunities, and increase their incomes through value-added activities. The grants come from the Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) Program.
Projects that help to address points of concern for the Biden-Harris Administration will be given priority points, which are "additional points added to an established scoring criterion that USDA Rural Development uses to help determine which projects qualify for funding," according to the USDA's website.
The statement says those who are eligible for the grants include, "independent producers, agricultural producer groups, farmer or rancher cooperatives, and majority-controlled producer-based business ventures."
Veterans, socially disadvantaged individuals, small to mid-sized family farms or ranches, and farmer or rancher cooperatives are among those who will be given priority, the USDA says. Precedence will also be given to "projects that propose a mid-tier value chain by developing a supply network that moves agricultural products from production through consumption in a local or regional market," the statement says.
The USDA says planning activities such as performing feasibility studies and working capital expenses — costs including processing, marketing, advertising, inventory and worker pay — are the two uses for the funding.
The statement says that the maximum award for a planning grant is $75,000. The maximum award for a working capital grant is $250,000.
The deadline for electronic submissions is 10:59 p.m. CT on May 11, 2023. Those can be turned in at Grants.gov.
May 16, 2023, is the deadline for paper applications. Delivering applications in person to a local RD Field Office by May 16, 2023, is also acceptable.
For more information, click here or call your local USDA Rural Development office.
For help with an application or to learn more about Rural Development programs, visit rd.usda.gov/il, call 217-352-3536, or email RDIllinois@usda.gov.