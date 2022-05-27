PADUCAH — A Paducah Tilghman band director is a walking miracle thanks to the quick actions of doctors and his students.
At just 31 years old, Chris Loe suffered a stroke while he was teaching class last fall.
Loe said he didn't know it was a stroke, but he knew something was terribly wrong.
"I started looking at my arm and thinking 'Whose arm is that?'" recalls Loe. "I remember the kids asking me if I was OK, and I couldn't answer them."
He said in his mind he was talking, but his mouth wouldn't move.
"I could barely walk. I made it across the band room and fell into a stack of chairs," said Loe.
"It just came out of nowhere," said student Brody Newbern, who was in class that day in October. "It was crazy. Whenever he stood up and he stumbled back into the chair, we knew it was bad."
Students saw the signs, ran for help and called 911.
Dr. Clare Braun Hashemi treated Loe at Baptist Health Paducah.
"His speech was slurred, and then it progressed and actually where he could not speak. For his age, that was huge," said Braun-Hashemi.
They were able to give him a drug called tPA, essentially dissolving the clot and opening the blood vessels, aborting the stroke.
Loe spent several more days in the hospital, and he quickly made a full recovery.
"They saved my life. I owe them everything. I'm so thankful," said Loe.
He's thankful for doctors and his students. His life is back in rhythm once again.
"It makes me really proud of our group of people that were there that day," said Newbern.
"I didn't know I was having a stroke when I did have it, but I knew something was wrong," said Loe. "If you think something is wrong, don't risk not going to the emergency room. If you think something is wrong, don't wait.”
Loe said he has a condition called PFO, which is a hole in his heart. Doctors believe that is what may have caused the stroke. He has had treatment, and doctors said he is no longer at great risk.
May is National Stroke Awareness Month.
According to the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S.
On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
Doctors use the acronym B.E.F.A.S.T. to help people learn and discover stroke symptoms.
- B – Balance: Does the person have a sudden loss of balance?
- E – Eyes: Has the person lost vision in one or both eyes?
- F - Face Drooping: Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.
- A - Arm Weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
- S - Speech Difficulty: Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand?
- T - Time to call 911: If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.
Additional stroke signs include sudden severe headache with no known cause or sudden confusion or trouble understanding.