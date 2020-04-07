JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Gov. Mike Parson says there are 315 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.
This brings the state total up to 3,037 cases, with 53 total deaths.
Gov. Parson says over 32,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.
Gov. Parson also says that over 100,000 people have filed for unemployment in the last week, this is more claims than the state have in 2019 for unemployment.
Gov. Parson says they are increasing the number of staff to handle the unemployment calls and process claims so you can get paid quicker.
More so, Gov. Parson says first responders are protected if they get infected by COVID-19. The governor says those who are quarantined and infected will be covered by workers compensation.
This will go into effect in 10 days, but it will cover those who have gotten infected before the start date.