Earlington, KY — A 32-year-old man was killed in camper fire in Hopkins County on Saturday, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies say they responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28.
When they arrived, they determined a camper on the property was largely consumed by flames and learned someone may be trapped inside.
Deputies say once the fire was extinguished, Joseph Harris of Earlington was found dead inside.
Deputies say a death investigation is pending.