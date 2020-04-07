NASHVILLE, TN -- Gov. Bill Lee says there are 336 new cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, which brings the state total to 4,138 cases with 72 deaths. Gov. Lee says 466 people have recovered from COVID-19
Gov. Lee says numbers are looking good but people should stay home and take the necessary steps.
Gov. Lee also says there is a record amount of applications for unemployment benefits coming in, 25 times more than on average.
The state is also working with the federal government to provide relief for small businesses through the paycheck protection program.
The paycheck protection program is a direct incentive for small business owners to keep their employees on payroll for up to eight weeks.
Gov. Lee says they are forgivable loans for those who use it correctly. Businesses should expect it to take time before the program is fully functioning. More so, some banks cannot accept applications until this week.