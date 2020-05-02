CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Calloway County on Saturday, the county health department says.
The newly confirmed case brings the county's total number of positive novel coronavirus tests to 33, according to a news release from the Calloway County Health Department.
The health department says 20 people have recovered from the illness in Calloway County, 11 remain isolated in their homes and one person is being treated in a hospital.
One coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in the county.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Calloway County Health Department.