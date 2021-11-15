PADUCAH – Saturday at 1:30 p.m. the Bikers Annual Toy Run will return for the 38th year at the Bargain Hunt parking lot on Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah.
The annual Toy Run includes several exciting events that also raise money for West Kentucky children. Those include: a quilt raffle where tickets cost $1 each, a tattoo contest, a bike show, an appreciation party being held at Beacon Dragway, and other raffles and auctions.
The Toy Run will run from the Bargain Hunt parking lot to Noble Park. Bikers participating in the Toy Run can also participate in the bike show.
Donations will be accepted at the Bargain Hunt parking lot beginning at 8 a.m.
If you are unable to donate this Saturday, collection points have been set up across McCracken County. Those include:
- Crash Comics - 1201 Kentucky Ave
- Four Rivers HD - 3005 Old Husbands Rd
- Roof Bros Wine & Spirits - 4033 Clarks River Rd
- Big Pete's Cycle - Colony Dr, Paducah
- Rivercity Eagles - 1919 Cairo Rd, Paducah
- Bad Bobs - 806 Chesnut St
- 50's Cafe - 3924 U.S. 62
This year's Toy Run will accept monetary donations, toys and school supplies, that will be donated to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services.
All donations will help kids in nine counties in West Kentucky: McCracken; Graves; Marshall; Calloway; Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Hickman; Livingston.
For more information, visit the Bikers Annual Toy Run Facebook page here.