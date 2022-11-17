PADUCAH — The 39th annual Bikers Toy Run is set for Saturday in Paducah.
The event collects toys and donations to help children in west Kentucky have a merry Christmas. Organizers say 100% of the funds raised and every toy donated will go to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to go to children in McCracken, Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and Livingston counties.
The toy run will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. The donation tent will be set up at the Paducah square parking Lot at 1927 Irvin Cobb Drive. Admission is one new toy or $10 per person.
Organizers say cars and trucks are welcome, but they need to line up behind the motorcycles.
The parade of bikes will line up to leave from the Paducah Square parking lot at 12 p.m. They'll ride to Noble Park for the Presentation of Toys to Cabinet Liaisons Sandra Lynn and Julie Holmes. After the presentation, Bikers Toy Run participants are invited to an appreciation party at Beacon Dragway at 4460 Shemwell Lane in Paducah to enjoy food and participate in a bike show, tattoo contest and auction and raffle.
For updates on the event, including other ways to give if you are not able to attend or donate on Saturday, visit the Bikers Annual Toy Run Facebook group.