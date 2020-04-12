JACKSON COUNTY, IL - Jackson County Health Department confirmed the third death from the novel coronavirus in their county. A man in his seventies has died after contracting COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 677 total deaths from COVID-19 in the state as of April 11th. There are more than 19,000 positive cases in Illinois.
Two other people in Jackson County have tested positive for COVID-19. The health department reports the two new cases are a woman in her twenties and a woman in her fifties. Both are isolated and doing well according to the Jackson County Health Department.
The health department says they are investigating cases, placing patients in isolation, and finding out who they may have been in contact with before their diagnosis. If someone is thought to have had significant exposure, the health department says they will put them in quarantine even if they do not show any symptoms.
The health department says there has been 34 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and nine of the people have been released from isolation.
The health department reminds people to stay home, wash your hands, disinfect common areas, and practice social distancing.