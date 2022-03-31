CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Investigators arrested four people on drug-related charges in Carlisle County, Kentucky, in an investigation that began with a traffic stop on Tuesday, the county sheriff's office says.
Deputies pulled over 36-year-old Destiny Holder of Columbus, Kentucky, shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of U.S. 51 South and Kentucky 80 in Arlington. The sheriff's office says Holder was pulled over because of an alleged traffic violation. During the traffic stop, a K-9 was brought in, and the sheriff's office claims the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics in Holder's car.
Investigators searched the car, and the sheriff's office says they found a baggie containing 5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana, baggies and other drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office says Holder was out of jail on bond after she was indicted in Fulton County on firearm enhanced drug charges and traffic offenses.
A 60-year-old woman, Becky Sims of Columbus, was a passenger in Holder's car when deputies conducted the traffic stop and search. The sheriff's office says deputies found a meth pipe in Sims' possession.
The sheriff's office says some of the evidence gathered during the traffic stop led investigators to obtain a search warrant for a home on County Road 1036 in Bardwell. The sheriff's office says that warrant, carried out by deputies and state police, led investigators to uncover 26.6 grams of meth, five doses of Suboxone, marijuana, a loaded 9mm Springfield XD handgun, digital scales, meth pipes and baggies.
The owner of the home, 37-year-old Aaron Fisher, and another man who was visiting Fisher at the time of the search — 48-year-old Lavon Davidson of Wickliffe — were arrested on multiple charges. The sheriff's office says searches of Davidson's person and car uncovered a gram of meth, marijuana and a New England Arms 12-gauge shotgun.
Holder was charged with meth trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, violation of conditions of release, disregarding a stop sign and possession of an open alcoholic beverage. She was taken to the McCracken County Jail, and her bond was set at $2,500 cash.
Sims was charged with first degree possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sims was taken to the McCracken County Jail before she was released on her own recognizance, the sheriff's office says.
Fisher was charged with first-degree meth trafficking with a firearms enhancement, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fisher was taken to the McCracken County Jail, and his bond was set at $2,500 cash.
Davidson was charged with first-degree possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail, and his bond was set at $1,000 cash.