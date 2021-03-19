PADUCAH — Four people were arrested, two of them on drug trafficking charges, after Paducah police say two searches uncovered methamphetamine and items related to its use or sale.
On Wednesday, the Paducah Police Department says, an officer pulled over a car at the intersection of Lieberman and Bridge streets because the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt. The police department says the officer became suspicious of called in a K9 unit to carry out an open air search around the vehicle.
The vehicle was eventually searched, and the police department says officers found a gram of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Police claim a woman in the car, 25-year-old Sarah Holt, told officers the items were hers.
Police also claim they saw the man who had been driving the car, 66-year-old Terry Mathis, take some pills out of his pocket while he was standing outside the car, drop them and try to step on them. Officers claim Mathis told them the pills were contained the opioid medication Lortab, and that he did not have a prescription for them.
Holt and Mathis were arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. Holt was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. Mathis was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and failure to wear a seat belt.
The police department says during his investigation, the officer who pulled Mathis over found reason to believe Holt bought the meth uncovered in the vehicle search in a room at a motel on Bridge Street. The police department obtained a search warrant for that hotel room. The police department says drug officers who carried out the search warrant found nearly two ounces of meth, items associated with drug use and a .25-caliber handgun.
Two people in the hotel room — 61-year-old Sheila Thacker and 51-year-old Evan Evans — were arrested on multiple charges and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Thacker was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a felon. Evans was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.