BEAVER DAM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police have identified all four people killed in a shooting incident and fire last week.
Calvin Leisure III, 38, of Beaver Dam, was found in the living quarters of a building destroyed by fire in Ohio County, police said Monday. His manner of death was not disclosed.
Three others suffered gunshot wounds, police said. They were Leisure’s sister, Nora J. Owings, 44, and father, Calvin Leisure Jr., 66, both of Beaver Dam; and Owings’ son, Hunter L. Owings, 20, of Centertown, police said.
Police found those three victims outside the residence on Wednesday.
No other details were provided. The investigation was continuing.