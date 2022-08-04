WAVE 3 reports that four Louisville Metro Police Department officers have been charged by the FBI in connection with the 2020 shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
26-year-old Taylor was reportedly shot six times and killed while officers were conducting a raid related to her ex-boyfriend — Jamarcus Glover.
According to Wave, the charges are for reported Civil Rights violations that occurred after Taylor's death.
Lead Detective Joshua Jaynes has been charged with being untruthful about verifying information on the warrant affidavit used to search Taylor's home.
Kelly Hanna Goodlet, another officer charged in Breanna's death, was part of the unit which led the investigation into Taylor's ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover.
Goodlett reportedly conducted most of the field work leading the team to conduct an investigation.
Goodett was also part of a group being investigated by the FBI for throwing slushies at pedestrians. Goodett was not charged in this case, but two other officers were indicted for Civil Rights violations.
Wave reports the third officer to be charged in the case is PBI Sergeant Kyle Meany, who reportedly has not been in the media or legal spotlight as part of the case until this point.
Officer Hankison was found not guilty of state charges of wanton endangerment in 2022 and acquitted from endangering people's lives when he shot several rounds into Taylor's apartment. However, he now been indicted under two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.