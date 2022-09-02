There are 53 million informal caregivers in the US, taking care of their children, parents, spouses, and even friends. 21% of them say their own health is suffering as a direct result of their caregiving.
Taking care of a loved one can be quite challenging, sometimes leaving no time for the caregiver to take care of themselves. Caregivers can be left in a state of physical, emotional or mental exhaustion, with 40 percent reporting feeling emotionally strained.
If you find yourself caring for a loved one, follow these four tips to help prevent caregiver burnout:
1. Don't isolate yourself
You could join a support group for caregivers, or allow yourself to take breaks and get out of the house with friends. However you do it, make sure to get some quality time with other people.
2. Ask for help
Share the workload! If you're feeling overwhelmed, it's okay to ask for help. Siblings, family, and even close friends may be able to lend a helping hand.
3. Take care of yourself
If you aren't taking care of your own health, how can you expect to take care of someone else's? Make sure you don't skip your doctor's appointments, get plenty of sleep, eat well, and take your medication as prescribed.
4. Wake up early
Even if you only wake up 15 min early, that gives you some important time just to yourself. Drink some coffee, read, or write in a journal. Whatever you do, make sure to make self-care a priority in your routine.