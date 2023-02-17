(CNN) — Four US troops were wounded in a helicopter raid in Syria that killed a senior ISIS leader on Thursday night, according to the IS military.
The US troops, as well as a working dog, were wounded during the raid in an "explosion on target," US Central Command said in a statement. The raid killed Hamza al-Homsi, a senior ISIS leader.
Three of the troops and the dog are currently receiving treatment in a medical facility in Iraq. The joint raid was carried out by US and Syrian Democratic Forces, said CENTCOM.
Three of the service members are in a stable condition, according to a military official familiar with the operation, as is the working dog. The fourth service member suffered minor injuries and has returned to duty, the official said.