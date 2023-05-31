The 400-Mile Yard Sale along US 68 starts Thursday, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants to remind bargain hunters and other drivers to be extra careful because of the added car and foot traffic.
Organizers say the 400-Mile Yard Sale includes 20 counties and more than 60 communities across the state. That includes the Local 6 counties of McCracken, Marshall and Trigg. The event kicks off Thursday and continues through Sunday.
KYTC District 1 says it wants to remind folks that it's illegal to sell merchandise in the right of way. It's also illegal to park in the right of way. It's important not to block the right of way on state roads to drivers can have enough sight distance for intersections, driveway entrances and curves.
Other advice from the transportation cabinet includes:
- Keep an eye out for parked cars, slowed traffic and cars turning into or out of side streets and driveways.
- Park a safe distance from the highway, preferably outside a 22-foot recovery zone extending from the white line on the pavement's edge.
- Keep an eye out for pedestrians, especially children and pets near yard sales.
- While in your vehicle, wear your seat belt, obey posted speed limits and other traffic laws, and don't drink and drive.
For more information about the 400-Mile Yard Sale, including how to map your route, visit 400mile.com.