An event that spans hundreds of miles came to an end on Sunday.
The 400-Mile Sale took place along Highway 68 and included communities in the Local 6 area.
Gadgets and gizmos a plenty is what people found at homes, churches, organizations and businesses throughout Kentucky for the 400 Mile Sale.
Jason Grief and his family sold items and says he's seen 500 different cars stop by. He's made about $1,500.
"It definitely helps," said Grief. "You know, everyone has yard sales anyway and everybody knows you know, the first part of summer, the first part of fall, it's usually people have yard sales."
He says being part of a bigger event like this one is helpful.
"Cause people are looking for it," said Grief. "Yard sales, people are just out driving around casually, and they oh we'll just pull in and see what we got but when you've got organized yard sale, the yard sale is organized, people are out because of that reason."
Grief says he still has a lot of items and will most likely do something next weekend, and next year, too.
"Oh yes," said Grief. "I imagine we're still going to have things left over if we don't donate to Goodwill or something the clothes and stuff."
Turning one man's trash into another man's treasure is what this sale is all about.
Again, the sale ended Sunday but will be back next year.
In the Local 6 region, the event took place in McCracken, Marshall and Trigg Counties.