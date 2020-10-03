MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Each year along Highway 68, the old saying holds true that one person's trash is another person's treasure. The annual 400-mile yard sale turns the entire commonwealth of Kentucky into a giant yard sale.
The big sale starts in west Kentucky and ends in the eastern part of the state. This year, instead if just buying, Lannie Hall is trying his hand at selling items.
"Me and my grandson were hoping to make a few dollars," says Hall.
Hall says beyond making a dollar, meeting all the different people that come through the sale is the best part.
"I have a lot of fun, cut up with everybody and I enjoy life," says Hall.
COVID-19 means, like so many events, the 400-mile yard sale is different this year. The state-long sale normally takes place during the summer months, but the pandemic pushed it back to October. Despite the pandemic, people are making a point to participate.
"This is something me and my husband do every year," says Janna Gordon.
Gordon and her family continued their tradition of going to the yard sale, but with a few extra precautions.
"We're gonna' stay safe and far away from everybody," says Gordon.
The 400-mile yard sale runs through Sunday.