PADUCAH-- Four hundred miles of yard sales from Paducah to the Ohio state line.
People from all over the state of Kentucky and beyond were out this weekend, hunting for bargains and cool finds.
Lacie Moore and her crew have been out on Highway 68, setting up and selling since Thursday.
But this isn't their first year participating in the Kentucky tradition.
They're a part of J&K Varieties, a chain of thrift stores in the Local 6 area.
Every year, they bring the store outdoors and sell, “Everything,” Moore says. “A lot of the yard tools, yard ornaments, decorations. Anything like that has went fast. Tools, tons of furniture. Everybody loves the furniture.”
Other sellers say business has been slower this year.
Moore says this is the best year they've had.
“We set a goal that was kind of high. We didn't know if we'd reach it or not and we reached it yesterday, so we've loved it,” says Moore.
They've seen constant traffic. Some came from nearby and some from states away.
Moore says at some points the crowds got overwhelming.
“One time, I think we had like 150 people up here. All three of the girls that was working, we were all just kind of running around. We had a ball though. Everybody was telling us stories. We had people from 7 and 10 hours away,” says Moore.
That's her favorite part.
The interaction from people with all different backgrounds is something she doesn't always get to see working inside the stores.
“Oh goodness, Stories about their hometown, and things that they've found that their parents used to have or their grandparents used to have and all the memories that they get with them,” Moore says.
The stories they share is what makes working the 400-mile yard sale so special.
As they began packing up today, Moore and her friends are already looking forward to next year.
Event organizers says it’s difficult to get an exact count for the number of yard sales this weekend,
while 600 sales were registered, they believe numbers were closer to 2000.