CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases in the west Kentucky county Friday.
The county currently has 265 active cases, the health department said in a news release. Those cases include 258 in isolation in their homes and seven people hospitalized with the illness.
To date, the county has had a total of 1,711 cases, including 24 deaths.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital's COVID-19 positivity rate remains at 13.81%, as of the most recent calculation from Nov. 19, the health department said.
Calloway County is in the red zone, because the coronavirus is spreading at a critical rate there. As of Friday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 73.3 average daily cases per 100,000 people in Calloway County, well above the 25 case threshold.