PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Cooperative Ministry's Annual Interfaith Community Thanksgiving Service event has been going strong for an impressive 43 years, but this year they've announced a little change in venue.
According to a Monday release, this year's service will be held at 6:30 on November 20 at Broadway United Methodist Church. Krueger says she want to ensure guests don't mistakenly go to the usual location at Trinity Methodist.
Board Member Chris Krueger says following the service, they will hold a reception at Igert Hall.