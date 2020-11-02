McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department Monday reports McCracken County has 48 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.
This is up from the 37 new cases the health department reported on Friday and the state reporting the highest week of COVID-19 cases.
The health department says the youngest case reported over the weekend is a 2-year-old boy and the oldest case reported is an 87-year-old woman.
To date, McCracken County has had 1,181 total cases, including 14 deaths. The health department says 14 people are hospitalized with the virus and there are 228 active cases in the county.
McCracken County is also still one of the 68 Kentucky counties listed in the red zone because of the high increase of COVID-19 cases. Gov. Beshear also says McCracken County is in the top five counties in the state with the most positive cases on Sunday.
The health department is also reporting four new cases in Ballard County, four new cases in Carlisle County, one new case in Fulton County, and one new case in Hickman County.
To date, Ballard County has had a total of 121 cases, including one death. Sixteen people still have the virus as of Monday.
Carlisle County has had a total of 109 cases to date, including one death. As of Monday, there are 14 active cases.
Fulton County, to date, has had 226 total cases with seven deaths. Currently, there are 16 active cases in the county with one hospitalization.
To date, Hickman County has had 123 total cases with one death. Currently the county has one person hospitalized and 16 people actively have the virus in the county.