CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police request the public's help in locating a missing adult, Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale. Police say she has "a condition that places her in danger."
Taylor was last seen on Jan. 16 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street.
Taylor is described as 5' tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Police say her clothing and direction of travel are unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on Taylor's location should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or 618-549-2121.
You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).