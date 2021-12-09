TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say at least 49 people were killed and dozens more injured when a cargo truck carrying people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed in southern Mexico.
The head of the Chiapas state civil defense office says the preliminary estimate lists 49 dead and 58 injured. He says about 21 of the injured have serious wounds.
It is not unusual for freight trucks in Mexico to be carrying so many people in migrant-smuggling operations. The victims appeared to be immigrants from Central America, though their nationalities had not yet been confirmed.
The crash occurred Thursday on a highway leading toward the Chiapas state capital. At the scene, victims were strewn across the pavement and inside the truck's freight compartment.