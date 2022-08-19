SIKESTON, MO — Police in Sikeston, Missouri, are renewing calls for anyone with information regarding the disappearance of a woman reported missing in 2021.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says officers are still looking for Shyann Morrison, who disappeared in February of 2021.
"The friends and family of Shyann are still looking for her," the department said in a Facebook post. "They are asking for any information as to where she might be or what happened to her."
The group The Friends of Shyann Morrison is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads investigators to Morrison or for verifiable information about what happened to her.
Investigators shared this statement from the group: “Someone out there knows what happened to Shyann. We pray this reward will give that someone enough motivation to do the right thing and let us know what happened to Shyann. This could be your loved one and if it was you would want someone to speak up if they knew anything that could help. So please help us bring closure to Shyann's family and friends who truly misses her and needs to know what happened to her.”
The Sikeston DPS also shared a statement from Morrison's mother: "This is to you from your dad and I, we just want to know that you are OK, you are loved, we miss you very much, we just want to know that you are OK. And your baby sister regrets every day that you have been gone because of the fight that you and her had and she just wants to make it right because she loves you she cries every night and prays every night for you to come home. We love you from the bottom of our hearts to the moon and back”
Anyone with information related to the case can call Sikeston DPS Detective Cotner at 573-475-3787.