PADUCAH — The United Way of Western Kentucky Jackpot Raffle will be held Thursday, June 22, at Walker Hall Event Center in Paducah.
The event will start at 11:30 a.m. and the drawing will be held around 12:15 p.m.
Each ticket costs $50, and enters you in a drawing for $5,000. You must be 18 to win. Tickets cannot be bought at the event, so you must purchase them prior to attending.
Proceeds will go towards the United Way of Western Kentucky, which works to enhance education, income and health opportunities in Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, Graves, Marshall and McCracken counties.
According to United Way of Western Kentucky's website, $12,150 has been raised so far. To see the current number, click here.
In the past, United Way has helped organizations such as:
- The American Red Cross
- Child Watch
- the Family Service Society
- Hope Unlimited Family Care Center
- Kentucky Legal Aid
- Merryman House
- Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club of Paducah
- Paducah Cooperative Ministry
- Paducah Day Nursery
- Lifeline Recovery Center
- The Paducah/McCracken County Senior Center
- The Salvation Army
They also participate in annual community events, like the Power of the Purse, Battle of the Barristers, Stuff the Bus, Project United, and more.
Proceeds up to $10,000 will be matched to benefit the Community Foundation of West Kentucky. This is thanks to United Way of Western Kentucky's partnership with the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities.
If you aren't able to attend the event, you can still win! You can watch the drawing live on the WPSD-TV Facebook page, United Way of Western Kentucky Facebook page, or watch the WPSD Local 6 noon newscast.