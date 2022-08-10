WASHINGTON — Kentucky is one of 10 states to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration, which will be used to develop the Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology System.
The $5.14 million grant is part of the FHWA's Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment program.
According to a Wednesday release, the ATCMTD program awarded grants totaling $45.2 million to 10 different projects across the country, all of which are using advanced Artificial Intelligence technology to improve traffic safety and transportation options in underserved communities.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg explained how the grants would help in the release, saying:
According to the release, KYs project will use "cutting-edge" computing and video processing to detect and deter wrong-way incidents by alerting other drivers and first responders. Additionally, existing intelligent systems tasked with monitoring pedestrians, debris, and halted vehicles will be improved.
The FHWA plans to continue implementing ATCMTD funds, at the same level, until 2026 as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.