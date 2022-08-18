FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has received a $5.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help support local producers and provide food for Kentuckians who need it most.
Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles explained how this grant would help individuals and families, saying:
According to the release, the KDA received the $5,491,119 grant from the USDA as part of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program.
The USDA will reportedly award up to $400 nationwide, through non-competitive agreements, to help support underserved food-producers.
According to the release, the KDA will use the funds on three main projects.
Two of the projects will involve a partnership with Feeding Kentucky foodbanks to purchase and distribute food and expand their frozen meal preparation and distribution programs.
The third project will reportedly focus on providing boxed food items to Kentuckians struggling with food security. The boxed food, which may be partially prepared or processed, is meant to make meal preparation easier for recipients.
The KDA explained one of their primary goals is to develop long-term, sustainable partnerships with producers and farmers, strengthening local market channels and expanding economic opportunity for disadvantaged producers.
According to the release, the LFBA program is part of the "Build Back Better" initiative, authorized by the American Rescue Plan.