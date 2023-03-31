MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A drug investigation led to the arrest of five people Friday in McCracken County, the sheriff's office says.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says investigators carrying out a search warrant at a home on Lackey Street on Friday found and arrested two people inside the home and three people who were inside an RV on the property.
The sheriff's office claims one man inside the RV, identified as 37-year-old Michael Stansel Jr., at first tried to barricade himself inside the recreational vehicle, but then broke a window in an attempt to flee. He was taken into custody quickly, the sheriff's office says. Stansel was charged with resisting arrest, menacing and giving a police officer false identifying information, as well as possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and synthetic marijuana. He was also wanted on a Kentucky Department of Corrections Parole Board Warrant for mandatory reentry.
Inside the home, the sheriff's office says investigators found 44 grams of crystal meth, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and items associated with drug use or sales.
One of the people arrested during the search, 66-year-old Robert H. Roebuck, was charged with drug trafficking. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on two McCracken County bench warrants charging him with contempt of court.
The remaining three people arrested at the home were each charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office identified those individuals as 44-year-old Jason Slyder of Paducah, 31-year-old Britney Burlingame of Kevil and 51-year-old Robert Owen of Paducah.
Investigators say they also found a sixth man inside the home. That man, who the sheriff's office identified as John Tuttle, was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment that the sheriff's office says is unrelated to the search warrant.