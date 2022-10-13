Getting good sleep can sometimes be easier said than done.

About 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep problems, according to the CDC. Not getting enough sleep can take its toll on your health, but one expert says many of the tactics people use to fall asleep are doing more harm than good.

What not to do

  • Going to bed early sounds like a good idea, but it may leave you tossing and turning. Sleeping in for three hours on the weekend can give you "social jet lag," similar to the jet lag you can get while traveling. 
  • Late-night snacks are tempting, but be sure to watch what you eat before you get cozy. Large, fatty meals can keep you up.
  • Alcohol may help you nod off, but it won't help you get high-quality sleep. According to the Sleep Foundation, alcohol has a negative effect on your REM sleep cycle and can exacerbate sleep disorders.  

What to do

  • Climb in bed only when you're ready to sleep and get up at about the same time every day. The Sleep Foundation says a consistent sleep schedule has been linked with higher-quality sleep.
  • When the sun is up, get as much natural light as possible to help with sleep rhythms. Light, especially natural light, is the key driver of your circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep-wake patterns. Likewise, try to decrease artificial light exposure from your TV, smartphones or other screens after the sun goes down. 
  • Exercise can be key to helping you feel sleepy at night. Not only does it tire you out physically, it can also help reduce stress — another factor that causes lack of sleep.

If you're having difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep and it lasts for several months, talk to your primary care doctor. If needed, they may offer you treatment, suggest changes to your sleeping habits, or even refer you to a sleep specialist. 